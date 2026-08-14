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Vietnam police seize nearly 1.2 tonnes of ivory hidden in timber logs

A policeman holds up a tusk, part of the 1.2-tons of trafficked ivory found concealed in a log of timber, in Quy Nhon Port in Gia Lai province, Vietnam, Aug. 12, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
VNA
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Vietnam

Vietnamese police have seized nearly 1.2 tonnes of ivory at Quy Nhon port, in Gia Lai province. The ivory was discovered hidden inside 12 timber logs, which had been hollowed out to conceal sawn elephant tusks.

Authorities say the shipment was further disguised with wax, in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

Police also found around 80 kilograms of other animal bones in the containers.

The ivory came from the Elephantidae family, while the other bones were identified as belonging to the Felidae family.

Both are protected under CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

The seizure highlights Vietnam’s role as a transit point in the illegal wildlife trade.

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