Storm season hits Vietnam: Hoi An heavily flooded, mass evacuations underway

As water from the Thu Bon and Vu Gia rivers spilled over their banks, entire communes near Da Nang were cut off. The heavy rain has turned Hoi An’s ancient streets into rivers, forcing authorities to evacuate residents and thousands of tourists. As locals rushed to save their belongings, they started relying on boats instead of motorbikes, since parts of the historic town remain buried beneath two metres of water. Local teams remain on full alert, determined to protect lives amid Vietnam’s deepening storm season.