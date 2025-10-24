Scholar searches rubble for his books in Gaza

The house on Al-Jalaa Street was reduced to debris during the conflict, scattering thousands of books he had collected over more than four decades. The scholar’s collection included rare texts and reference works that represented years of study and cultural heritage. Much of it now lies torn, burned or buried under collapsed concrete. His search reflects a broader loss in Gaza, where homes, community libraries and educational centres have been heavily damaged or destroyed. Residents say the destruction has not only taken lives and shelter, but also memories, knowledge and links to history. For many families, salvaging books has become a symbolic act of holding onto identity in the face of uprooting and loss.