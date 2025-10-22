Police clash with protesters outside Dublin asylum centre

The disturbance took place outside the Citywest Hotel, which houses asylum seekers, with reports of bricks and fireworks being thrown at officers as they attempted to disperse the crowd. Police said one officer was injured during the confrontation, while a helicopter deployed to monitor the situation was targeted with lasers from the ground. As tensions escalated, water cannon were used to push protesters back, and several individuals were detained at the scene. Authorities condemned the violence, describing the protest as far from peaceful and driven by disorderly conduct. The incident marked the second consecutive night of disturbances in the area, amid growing tensions surrounding Ireland’s asylum accommodation policies.