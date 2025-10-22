Baby snow leopard sees a pumpkin for the first time

The young cub, named Juniper, or “Junie,” was born on 28 July to her parents Yuki and Mylo, and is gradually being introduced to new experiences as she grows. While snow leopards don’t typically eat pumpkins, zookeepers say the bright colours and textures provide important sensory stimulation and encourage playful behaviour. In a video shared by the zoo, Juniper can be seen batting, pouncing and tumbling around the pumpkin — a sign of her growing confidence and curiosity. For now, Juniper remains behind the scenes while she becomes more comfortable in her surroundings before joining the main habitat. Her playful encounter with the pumpkin marks another milestone in her early development, as keepers continue to monitor her progress closely.