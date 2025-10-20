Louvre remains closed after daring daylight robbery shocks Paris

The theft, carried out in just minutes on Sunday morning, saw thieves use a basket lift to scale the building’s facade, break through a window, and smash display cases before fleeing with several items. The heist took place about half an hour after the museum opened, while visitors were already inside. French authorities said the robbery occurred only a short distance from Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, describing it as a highly professional “four-minute operation.” One of the stolen objects — the emerald-set imperial crown of Empress Eugénie, adorned with more than 1,300 diamonds — was later found outside the museum, damaged. The incident has renewed concerns over security at the world’s most-visited museum, where staff have repeatedly raised alarms about overcrowding and insufficient personnel. On Monday morning, hopeful visitors lined up outside the Louvre’s iconic glass pyramid despite police cordons and closed entrances. Museum officials said the site would remain shut but did not specify when it would reopen. Officers were seen blocking nearby streets along the River Seine as forensic teams continued their investigation into one of the most audacious art thefts in recent French history.