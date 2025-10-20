Kainan City sets world record for mass gingerbread house decorating

The event took place in Kainan, Wakayama Prefecture, and brought together hundreds of participants of all ages. According to local legend, Kainan is considered the birthplace of Japanese sweets, as it was the first region in the country where tachibana — believed to be the ancestor of mikan mandarin oranges — was planted. A total of 282 people took part in the record attempt, each given a small gingerbread house to decorate within 15 minutes using chocolate, dried mikan, and frosting to create snowy roofs and walls. Out of all participants, 279 were officially recognised as having completed their decorations, securing the record for the city. Organisers said the event aimed not only to celebrate confectionery culture but also to promote Kainan’s reputation as Japan’s “city of sweets.” Families, schoolchildren, and volunteers joined the cheerful atmosphere, marking a proud and festive achievement for the local community.