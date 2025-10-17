Elephants at Oregon Zoo crush giant pumpkins to celebrate Halloween

The playful tradition, held in collaboration with local farmers and growers, provides the elephants with some of the region’s largest pumpkins to smash and enjoy. The spectacle has become a seasonal favourite among visitors, offering both entertainment and an opportunity to observe the animals’ natural behaviours. The event also highlights the zoo’s partnerships with local agricultural communities, which supply the massive gourds each year. As the pumpkins burst open under the elephants’ feet, keepers say the animals delight in the treats inside — a festive moment that signals the start of autumn celebrations at the zoo.