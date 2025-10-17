Expo 2025 Osaka closes after six months and 28 million visitors

The global event, held on Osaka’s Yumeshima Island, concluded with a ceremony attended by organisers, delegates from participating nations, and Japan’s Crown Prince, Princess, and Prime Minister. The closing ceremony reflected on the Expo’s central message of unity and collaboration under the theme “United in diversity.” This idea was embodied in the Grand Ring — a vast wooden structure designed by architect Sou Fujimoto — which encircled the national pavilions and served as a symbol of global connection in a time of increasing division. Visitors marked the final day in a festive atmosphere, dressed in red and blue, waving flags, and attending farewell events across the site. Some enthusiasts camped overnight to secure entry, while many locals from Osaka and the Kansai region said they had visited dozens of times, celebrating the Expo as a source of pride and connection to the world.