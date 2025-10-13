Palestinians welcome home prisoners freed under Israel exchange deal

Hundreds of people waving Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyehs gathered outside the Ramallah Palace of Culture to welcome them, as chants and tears filled the streets. The prisoners, many of whom had spent decades behind bars, were greeted as symbols of resilience. Human rights organisations have long described harsh conditions in Israeli detention, and the released men appeared visibly changed after years of imprisonment. Some were reunited with family members who said they could barely recognise their relatives, while others stood among the crowd in disbelief at their sudden freedom. While joy filled the air, it was mixed with sorrow among those whose loved ones remain imprisoned or were deported as part of the agreement. Earlier in the day, Israeli forces fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse crowds near Ofer Prison, warning against public celebrations. The exchange, which coincides with a fragile ceasefire, has sparked cautious hope that it could mark a turning point toward ending the long and devastating war between Israel and Hamas.