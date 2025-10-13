Storm Alice batters Spain’s east and Balearic Islands with flooding and travel chaos

Weather alerts remain in force this Sunday in the Valencian Community and the Balearics, while authorities warn that the storm’s influence is moving north towards Catalonia, where heavy rainfall is expected in the coming hours. The islands of Ibiza and Formentera have been particularly hard hit, experiencing severe flooding just eleven days after historic rains struck the same areas. Streets in several municipalities, including Sant Josep and Santa Eulària, were again submerged, and power outages were reported after lightning damaged a high-voltage line. At Ibiza airport, four flights were cancelled and eight others diverted due to the storms, according to airport operator Aena. Authorities say flight delays continue, though operations are slowly resuming. Balearic President Marga Prohens and other officials were stranded on a plane at Ibiza airport as conditions worsened. On Saturday, 24 flights were already cancelled, and disruptions persist in Palma, where delays and temporary suspension of bus services were reported. Roads leading to Ibiza airport remain closed, with an alternative route set up along the EI-700. Parks and coastal areas across the island have also been sealed off for safety.