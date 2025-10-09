Palestinians celebrate in Gaza as ceasefire agreement takes effect

Footage showed children and adults dancing to Palestinian songs in public squares, marking a rare moment of relief after two years of conflict. The deal, brokered through indirect talks in Egypt, outlines the first phase of a peace process that includes Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and a hostage-prisoner exchange. The announcement came just a day after Israel commemorated the second anniversary of the Hamas-led attack that ignited the war, and prompted scenes of celebration not only in Gaza but also in parts of Israel and abroad. U.S. President Donald Trump said the remaining hostages held by Hamas would likely be released by Monday, describing the agreement as the start of a broader peace effort. Meanwhile, European, Arab and other international officials are expected to meet in Paris on Thursday to discuss plans for Gaza’s post-war reconstruction and governance.