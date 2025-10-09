Israeli strikes continue in Gaza despite announcement of ceasefire deal

Footage filmed around 11 a.m. local time showed thick plumes of smoke rising above the enclave’s largest city following renewed bombardment. Despite the strikes, scenes of celebration were reported across the Gaza Strip as residents received news of the announced peace deal. Crowds gathered in several towns, including areas with limited internet access, expressing cautious hope that the agreement could bring an end to two years of devastating conflict. Under the first phase of the plan, Israel is expected to withdraw troops to agreed positions while Hamas releases remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Both sides have confirmed approval of the deal, though details of the prisoner list are still being finalised.