Hundreds march in Mexico City calling for an end to the war in Gaza

Demonstrators marched peacefully through the capital, waving Palestinian flags and holding placards calling for justice and solidarity with the people of Gaza. The protest coincided with renewed indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Egypt aimed at achieving a ceasefire and securing the release of remaining hostages. In Gaza, Israel’s continued offensive has killed tens of thousands and levelled entire neighbourhoods. Those able to flee are escaping a new Israeli assault on Gaza City, while many others remain trapped amid widespread destruction and shortages of food, water and medicine. In Mexico City, activists and students joined together to denounce the war and urge their government to sever diplomatic ties with Israel. The march reflected growing public anger over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and broader calls for international action to end the conflict.