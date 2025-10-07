Slovenia’s R.o.R. festival concludes with a tribute to Earth and the elements

Titled Elements Begins, this year’s edition marked the final part of a trilogy focused on celestial themes, following earlier editions dedicated to the Moon and Mars. The event featured both local and international artists and scientists and was co-financed by the Public Institute GO! 2025 – European Capital of Culture, Nova Gorica. Organised by the Institute for Contemporary Art BridA, the festival examined the relationship between humankind and the cosmos through artistic and scientific perspectives. According to the organisers, the works on display highlighted how “visionary ideas and scientific feats have shaped the development of our civilisation,” while drawing attention to the fragile balance between nature and human progress. The theme of the four classical elements — earth, air, water and fire — served as a metaphor for harmony and the consequences of environmental neglect. Among the festival’s highlights was Gaia, a large-scale installation by British artist Luke Jerram, created in collaboration with NASA, which projected detailed images of Earth’s surface. Other notable works included Mycelium by Martina Testen and a series of light-based installations that formed the Light Path exhibition, featuring contributions from artists across eight European countries. Over three days, thousands of visitors explored 12 illuminated installations and projections across Nova Gorica, celebrating the intersection of art, science and the planet that sustains them.