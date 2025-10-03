Protesters in Lisbon and Spain rally in support of flotilla intercepted by Israel

Protesters gathered outside Israel’s embassy, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans against the blockade of Gaza. Smaller rallies were also held in Spain, including in Bilbao and Madrid outside the foreign ministry. The flotilla, consisting of 51 boats and participants from several countries, including four Portuguese nationals, set sail from Barcelona in late August. It aimed to challenge Israel’s months-long blockade of Gaza and carried symbolic humanitarian aid. Israeli naval forces intercepted the vessels on Wednesday night in international waters about 70 nautical miles from the coasts of Israel and Gaza. Israeli authorities said the action was taken to stop activists from entering an active conflict zone. The interception of around 40 boats carrying over 400 activists drew condemnation and triggered protests in several European cities, adding pressure over Israel’s blockade of Gaza.