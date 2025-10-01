Munich Oktoberfest resumes after seven-hour closure

Munich’s Oktoberfest reopened late on Wednesday afternoon after a tense seven-hour shutdown triggered by a bomb threat. Police gave the all-clear once the vast Theresienwiese grounds had been thoroughly searched, allowing visitors to return to the beer tents, funfair rides and food stalls that make up the world’s largest beer festival. The interruption came after an explosion and fire in another part of the city, linked to a man who later died from his injuries and was suspected of planning an attack. Officers discovered explosive devices and combed the area before declaring it safe. As crowds filtered back in, the mood was a mix of relief and celebration, with brass bands resuming their sets and steins once again raised high under the canvas of the iconic tents.