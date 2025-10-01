Slovenian climber completes world’s first ascent on wings of glider in mid-flight

The 31-year-old completed the feat at an altitude of 2,500 metres, navigating both wings in a figure-eight manoeuvre before ending the attempt with a parachute jump and backflip from 1,500 metres. The climb, rated at difficulty level 8a, tested Škofic against headwinds of up to 100 kilometres per hour, sub-zero windchill and shifting G-forces. Months of preparation, including wind tunnel sessions, parachute training and strength conditioning, were required to make the project possible. Specially designed aerodynamic handles, developed by Škofic’s father, were fixed onto the wings to withstand the strain of his movements. Pilot Ewald Roithner of the Red Bull Blanix Team flew the glider at unusually low speeds to maintain stability during the attempt. The climb, documented by nine onboard cameras, has been described as a unique combination of extreme sport, aviation and engineering, turning an idea once thought impossible into reality.