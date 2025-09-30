Israelis voice hope as Trump unveils peace proposal at Nova memorial site

The proposal, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following their White House meeting, is now under review by Hamas, though many of its conditions have previously been rejected. The plan is being framed by Trump and Netanyahu as a final opportunity to halt the conflict, with the U.S. president increasingly frustrated by its continuation. Families of victims and hostages voiced their hopes that the proposal could finally bring change, despite scepticism after months of failed mediation efforts. The Nova festival site, near Kibbutz Be’eri and only a few kilometres from Gaza, remains a stark reminder of the 7 October Hamas attack, where over 260 people were killed. Memorial posters and tributes cover the grounds of what has become a symbol of Israel’s worst civilian massacre.