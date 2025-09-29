Sudden heavy rains trigger rescues and evacuations in northern Spain

According to broadcaster RTVE, residents in several towns were trapped in their homes as sudden downpours overwhelmed streets and drainage systems. The worst-hit areas included Cuarte, Cadrete, and María de Huerva, where emergency services responded to more than 120 callouts for rescues and evacuations. Local media reported that firefighters and civil protection teams worked through the night to assist those trapped, while flooding also affected towns in the Valencia region, where up to 57 litres fell in 35 minutes. Clean-up operations began on Monday, with crews from the Department of Public Works using heavy machinery to clear debris and reopen blocked roads. Firefighters also carried out rescues in Castellón, where a person trapped in a vehicle was pulled to safety, while footage from Manises showed cars struggling to navigate waterlogged streets.