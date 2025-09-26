Finance workers in South Korea stage first general strike rally in three years

Union members from the Korea Financial Industry Union, which represents employees from major commercial banks, gathered at the rally calling for a 4.5-day workweek and a 3.9% wage increase. The protest was the union’s first general strike rally in three years, since September 2022. Despite the demonstration, banking operations across the country remained largely unaffected, as participation among unionised workers was lower than anticipated. Officials said services continued with little disruption.