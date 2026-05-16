South Korea: Thousands watch robot monks march through Seoul’s historic streets

The robots, named Gabi, Seokga, Mohee and Nisa, walked through the Jongno district beside performers, dancers and long lines of illuminated lotus lanterns. Organisers said about 50,000 participants carried nearly 100,000 handmade lanterns during the annual procession linked to the Jogye Order, the country’s largest Buddhist sect. The robots, dressed in traditional monastic robes, will serve as honorary monks during this year’s celebrations. The parade formed part of a wider effort by South Korean Buddhism to modernise its image and attract younger followers in a rapidly changing society. Earlier this month, Gabi underwent a symbolic ordination ceremony at Jogyesa Temple in downtown Seoul, where the robot pledged to follow adapted Buddhist principles, including respect for life and responsible use of technology. Religious officials said the project also reflects concerns about a declining number of monks and the growing role of artificial intelligence in daily life. Visitors crowded the streets for nearly 40 minutes as the robots processed beneath colourful lanterns and historic city gates.