New land-based humanitarian aid convoy sets off from Libya for Gaza Strip

A new convoy has left the town of Zawiya near the Libyan capital, Tripoli, to deliver humanitarian aid to the embattled people of the Gaza Strip.

The "Resilience 2" initiative is hoping to make in through Egypt's Rafah crossing into the Palestinian enclave.

An Algerian participant in the convoy, Nour Al Deen Dorr, said they had spentseveral days at the Joud Daem camp to gather, and also to receive the convoys and the medical aid.

“We received some training on legal, medical, and media-related aspects. We are completely prepared, 100 per cent, and all of us are happy about reaching Gaza, God willing," he said.

The so-called Sumud land convoy began its journey in Algeria a week ago and hopes to reach Gaza in the next few days.

It includes medical volunteers, engineers, and members of civil society groups from 30 different countries.

Coordinator, Ahmed Ghniya, said they arein the “advanced stages” of coordination with the Red Crescent.

“We’re now setting off in coordination with them to deliver the relief aid, as well as to deploy the medical specialities, in coordination with the Red Crescent,” he said.

The convoy includes about 50 containers of which 30 are filled with essential humanitarian supplies and 20 contain mobile housing units, along with five fully equipped ambulances.

Previous land aid convoys have failed to reach Gaza, including a “Sumud” last year which was stopped in Libya amid coordination and access challenges.