Greek FM in Libya for talks on migration, maritime borders and economic ties

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis received a warm welcome in Tripoli on Monday as he arrived for talks with his Libyan counterpart, Taher al-Baour.

Top of the agenda was the massive rise in migrants reaching Greece from eastern Libya, something Athens wants Tripoli to do more to control.

The ministers stressed the need for a comprehensive approach based on burden-sharing, enhanced security, and training programs, Libyan officials said.

They discussed ways to expand cooperation in strategic sectors, including energy, infrastructure and maritime transport.

"In addition to discussing the very important issue for Libya and the countries of the Mediterranean basin, namely the question of irregular migration and illegal immigration, we addressed numerous aspects of economic cooperation between our two countries during this meeting," al-Baour told reporters after the meeting.

"We also agreed to exchange visits between Greek and Libyan business representatives to create a sustainable partnership between the two countries, enabling private sector actors to directly engage in mutual cooperation."

Gerapetritis also met with the head of Libya’s internationally recognised national unity government, Abdulhamid Dbeibah.

The two countries have been at loggerheads over maritime border demarcation in the energy-rich waters near the island of Crete. They reaffirmed their commitment to continuing constructive dialogue over the issue in line with international law.