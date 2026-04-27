Gunmen abduct 23 children from orphanage in central Nigeria

Gunmen raided an unregistered orphanage in Nigeria's Kogi state and kidnapped at least 23 children, authorities said on Monday, with eight still missing after a partial rescue operation.

The children were taken from a facility called the Dahallukitab Group of Schools, located in an "isolated area" of the state capital Lokoja late Sunday, Kogi's information commissioner Kingsley Fanwo said in a statement.

He said the "prompt and coordinated response" of security agencies led to the rescue of 15 children.

The wife of the proprietor of the orphanage was also abducted, according to the statement.

"Intensive operations are ongoing to secure the safe return of the remaining eight victims and apprehend the perpetrators," he said.

Fanwo did not immediately respond to questions about the ages of the children.

The orphanage "was operating illegally in a remote, bushy environment without registration with the State Government and without the knowledge of relevant authorities and security agencies," Fanwo said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nigeria faces multiple conflicts, from a long-running jihadist insurgency to "bandit" gangs, farmer-herder violence and southeastern separatists.

Mass kidnappings have become acommon way for gangs and armed groups to make quick money in Africa's most populous country, especially in rural areas with little government presence.

North-central Nigeria, where Kogi is located, has seen violent attacks including raids on schools in recent months, with some blamed on jihadist groups.

Hundreds of schoolchildren were taken by gunmen from their school in neighbouring Niger state in November, in an attack security sources blamed on Boko Haram jihadists.