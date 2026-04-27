Junta leader’s silence adds to Mali’s deepening political crisis

The Transitional President of Mali has yet to speak. According to regional sources, General Assimi Goïta, Mali’s junta leader, was present in Kati — the epicentre of intense fighting over the weekend — before being swiftly evacuated in a military convoy to the Samanko camp, a base for the special forces he once commanded.

While his inner circle insists he is alive and unharmed, his current whereabouts remain undisclosed. Goïta has not been seen or heard from since the attacks began, fueling speculation about his condition.

A Malian security source claimed he was "extracted from Kati on Saturday and is in a secure location," but his prolonged silence has raised eyebrows among observers.

Mali’s military junta faces mounting instability after coordinated jihadist and rebel attacks over the weekend left Defence Minister Sadio Camara dead, key northern towns contested, and junta leader General Assimi Goïta conspicuously absent from public view.

The violence — the worst since the 2020 coup — has exposed the fragility of Bamako’s security strategy amid Russia’s passive stance and growing militant boldness.

Security situation unravels

Fighting erupted Saturday as jihadists from al-Qaeda-linked JNIM and Tuareg rebels from the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) launched simultaneous assaults on military bases, Goïta’s headquarters, and Bamako’s international airport.

While clashes subsided by Sunday, sporadic gunfire persisted in central Sévaré, and rebels claimed full control of Kidal—a strategic northern city recaptured by Mali’s army in 2023 with Russian support.

Key losses and leadership vacuum

The junta suffered a major blow when Camara, 47, was killed in a suicide bombing at his Kati residence. Government statements praised him for "neutralizing several attackers" before succumbing to injuries.

Meanwhile, Goïta’s prolonged silence — despite reports of his evacuation to a secure location —has fueled speculation about the junta’s grip on power.

Russia’s ambiguous role

Despite hosting 2,500 Africa Corps troops (formerly Wagner) in Mali, Russia has remained publicly silent during the crisis.

The FLA claims it secured a deal for Russian forces to withdraw from Kidal, raising questions about Moscow’s commitment to Bamako after the junta expelled French counterterrorism forces in 2022.

Human toll and uncertain future

Officially, 16 military and civilian casualties have been reported, but numbers may rise.

With jihadists declaring "victory" and rebels advancing near Gao, Mali’s junta confronts its most severe test yet — one that could reshape the Sahel’s fragile balance of power.