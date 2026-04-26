Renewed violence in Mali raises fears of escalating Sahel crisis

Fresh fighting has erupted in Kidal, where Tuareg rebels backed by jihadists are clashing with government forces supported by Russian mercenaries. The violence follows coordinated nationwide attacks, including explosions and sustained gunfire in Bamako, highlighting a worsening security situation.

Fresh fighting erupted Sunday in the key Malian town of Kidal between Tuareg rebels backed by jihadists and government forces supported by Russian mercenaries, a day after insurgents launched coordinated strikes across the restive Sahel nation.

Tuareg rebels of the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) coalition on Saturday had said they had seized the northern city of Kidal, supported by jihadist fighters. "Fighting resumed in Kidal this morning.

We want to drive out the last Russian fighters who have taken refuge in a camp," Mohamed Ramdane, a spokesman for the Tuareg rebels said on Sunday.

Alioune Tine, founder of the Afrikajom Center, warned that the military junta is increasingly struggling to contain jihadist threats, particularly in the north. He described the situation as a potential failure for a regime that seized power promising to restore stability.

Tine also cautioned that the attacks mark a dangerous turning point not only for Mali but for the wider Sahel region. “If Mali falls, the whole Sahel will follow,” he said, warning of far-reaching consequences.

Following the junta’s takeover, UN peacekeepers and French forces withdrew from Mali, with authorities turning to Russian mercenaries to combat the insurgency. Despite official claims that the situation is under control, concerns remain about the government’s capacity to respond effectively.

Mali is led by Assimi Goïta, who came to power in a 2020 coup, pledging to address a long-running crisis rooted in a Tuareg rebellion later overtaken by Islamist militants.