Togo wants to act as 'bridge' between Sahel and international community

Togo presented its new geopolitical and security strategy for the Sahel during a high-level meeting in Lomé on Saturday.

The summit brought together representatives from both the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), as well as international envoys, including from France and the European Union.

The initiative aimed at fostering dialogue with the governments of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, which have distanced themselves from ECOWAS and their Western partners in recent years, in favour of Russia.

"Togo is ready to put its mediation expertise and its regional foothold at the service of stability, acting as a bridge between the Sahel and the wider international community," said Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Dussey.

Togo’s 2026-2028 Sahel strategy rests on five pillars, including political dialogue with the AES, regional and international cooperation, the fight against terrorism, and the strengthening of regional economic integration.

Representatives from the AES welcomed the new strategy and expressed interest in further cooperation.

"Security cooperation requires, in particular, putting an end to the hosting of hostile foreign forces engaged in actions aimed at destabilizing or subverting neighbouring states," said Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdoulaye Diop.

The countries of the Alliance of Sahel States are facing jihadist violence from groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, which have claimed thousands of lives across large swathes of their territories.

These groups are extending their influence into coastal states such as Togo and Benin.