Mali and Niger accuse neighbours of backing terrorism in Sahel rift

A widening diplomatic rift is emerging in West Africa as Niger and Mali level new accusations against neighbouring states over terrorism in the Sahel. Speaking at a security forum in Senegal, Mali’s foreign minister said some neighbouring states are “harbouring” and “supporting” armed groups active in the Sahel.

He did not name specific countries, but also suggested foreign powers outside the region are involved.

Niger’s foreign minister echoed similar claims, saying some nations cooperating on counterterrorism are also, in his words, “fuelling and sustaining” the violence.

He later clarified he was referring to France, which has not responded.

The accusations come as Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso continue to distance themselves from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS after forming their own alliance following military coups.

All three countries have faced years of jihadist violence across the central Sahel.

Despite the sharp rhetoric, Mali’s foreign minister said limited cooperation with ECOWAS is still possible