Nigeria's president hails the navy as it marks its 70th anniversary

The Nigerian Navy marked its 70th anniversary on Monday with a fleet review in Lagos attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said its evolution from a fledgling service to a modern maritime power reflects Nigeria’s sovereignty and its growing leadership role on the continent.

“I commend the Nigerian Navy for its steadfast guardianship of the strategic space. Through effective integration of surveillance systems, rapid response mechanisms, and robust enforcement operations,” said Tinubu.

“You have successfully eradicated piracy in our waters and significantly curtailed crude oil theft and associated maritime crimes. Thank you very much.”

The celebrations also provided an opportunity for the Navy to showcase its newly acquired vessels and technologies.

Tinubu also said the country’s maritime space remains vital to the economy, serving as a major source of foreign exchange and a key route for global trade.

Nigerian naval officer, Commodore Mohammed Shettima, said everyone that has a stake in the economy in Africa should be happy.

“We have come together to establish a maritime taskforce where it will help us secure the maritime corridor, improve trade, eliminate threats,” he said.

The colourful celebration at the Beecroft Parade Ground, which also featured dance and musical performances, was attended by senior military officers, government officials, security stakeholders, and guests.