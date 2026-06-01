Elections in Ethiopia: Abiy Ahmed's party considered the favorite [Africanews Today]

Around 50 million Ethiopians were expected to vote on Monday for parliamentary and regional elections. Analysts predict a landslide victory for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's party, despite ongoing unrest in several parts of the country. No polling stations opened in the Tigray region, according to the electoral commission, which cited "unfavorable conditions."

Symptomatic treatment for the novel Ebola virus has led to the recovery of some patients in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Authorities reported that at least four healthcare workers have recovered. They were presented to the media in the presence of the WHO Director-General, who was visiting Bunia in the east of the country.

Several protesters demanded justice in the streets of Dublin following the death of a 35-year-old Congolese man. A viral video on social media shows Yves Sakila being restrained on the ground by security officers in Ireland. The young computer scientist of Congolese origin succumbed to his injuries, and the case has sparked controversy for several days, mimicking the tragedy of George Floyd in the United States.

52 years later, the Grenadiers are back. While a profound humanitarian crisis shakes Haiti, the national team of this small Caribbean nation qualified for the FIFA World Cup in style: Sébastien Migné's men snatched first place in their group, ahead of Honduras, offering the people one of the rare moments of joy and hope amidst gang violence.

AGENDA

The 19th edition of eLearning Africa will take place from June 3 to 5 in Accra, Ghana. This international event, dedicated to educational technologies, brings together experts, decision-makers, and stakeholders in the sector to discuss the challenges of training and skills development in the digital age.

The 4th Pan-African Conference on Seed Governance will be held from June 2nd to 4th, 2026, in N'Djamena, Chad. This edition expands to include genetic sovereignty, addressing rights to agricultural data and the pressures of commercial frameworks on local varieties, ahead of the launch of the African Union's continental framework on seed policies.

Bujumbura, the capital of Burundi, hosts the first edition of the Africa On the Mapping Festival, from June 1st to 6th. The event is initiated by the collectives La Symphonie du Souffle and Lumartis, which bring together around ten African video artists, photographers, motion designers, and mappers.

June 5th is World Environment Day. Organized annually on the same date since 1973 by the United Nations Environment Programme, it is the world's largest platform for raising public awareness on environmental issues, celebrated by millions of people worldwide.

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