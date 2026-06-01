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Abiy Ahmed blames 'enemies' for propaganda against election in ethiopia

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at a final campaign rally at a stadium in the town of Jimma in the southwestern Oromia Region of Ethiopia Wednesday, June 16, 2021.   -  
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Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Abiy Ahmed

Polls opened Monday in Ethiopia in an election that is widely expected to be won by the ruling party.

Speaking after casting his ballot, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed "Ethiopia’s historical enemies" were trying to undermine public confidence in the integrity of the election.

Opposition parties have raised concerns over what they describe as a shrinking political space, alleging that they were prevented from actively campaigning and persuading voters.

Ethiopia has also faced criticism over reports of human rights abuses targeting government critics and journalists.

Meanwhile, a heavy military presence was observed in the capital, Addis Ababa, as observers called for a peaceful election in the country that is Africa's second-most populous and hosts the headquarters of the African Union.

Long queues began forming before the 6 a.m. opening time, with voters eager to cast their ballots and make their voices heard.

Ethiopians are choosing more than 500 members of the House of Representatives, who will subsequently vote to select the prime minister.

About 50 million people, out of Ethiopia’s estimated population of 130 million, are registered to vote.

Voters are also electing members of local government councils.

Results are expected later on Monday.

This year’s election themes include national reconciliation due to the fighting seen in regions such as Tigray, Oromia, and Amhara, and there is also a development theme as the government pledges to undertake major projects.

Additional sources • AP

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