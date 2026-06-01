Mexico sets record with giant augmented reality World Cup mural

A collective of Mexican artists has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest augmented reality football mural ever created.

The artwork was unveiled in the city of La Paz, in northwestern Mexico, and officially certified by Guinness World Records.

It covers a surface of 625.68 square meters, making it the largest interactive mural of its kind in this category.

Created ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the project combines football-related imagery with cultural and natural elements specific to the region.

"Today, all of you and I have the privilege of verifying that before us stands the largest [augmented reality] mural in the world," said Alfredo Arista, official judge of Guinness World Records.

The mural comes to life through augmented reality, with animations accessible via mobile phones, turning the artwork into an immersive and interactive experience.

The artists say they aimed to highlight the local identity through its landscapes, wildlife, and flora, while integrating the theme of sport.

"We see that women footballers now have recognition, and we also hope that they will inspire young girls who are developing in this sport. That is why we wanted to represent throughout this mural the figure of women and girls who practice the sport," said Amira Morales, a muralist.