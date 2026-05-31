PSG back-to back victory in Championship League shootout against Arsenal

Jubilant Paris Saint-Germain supporters spilled out onto the streets of the French capital last night after their club retained the Champions League title.

Les Parisiens edged out Arsenal, beating the British team 4-3 in a nail-biting penalty shootout at the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

Chants of joy echoed along the Champs-Élysées together with slogans in honour of Ousmane Dembélé following the team’s victory.

The Gunners looked set for a maiden triumph in the competition until Dembélé equalised with a penalty in the 65th minute of the game which ended 1-1 at full-time, taking the match to the shootout.

Coach Luis Enrique's side is only the second, besides Real Madrid, to win the competition in consecutive years in the Champions League era.

"This back-to-back was incredible and very difficult. We played a top-level final against one of the toughest opponents. Now, it's time to celebrate," said Enrique.

"It is even bigger because we knew of the difficulties of playing against Arsenal, and for us as a team and a city it is incredible to win it," he said.

PSG's first triumph was 55 years in the making, 14 of those under Qatari ownership, the second could start what they hope is a period of dominance and dynasty-building.

As soon as the final whistle blew, the Parc des Princes - packed to capacity and where the match was shown on six giant screens - erupted in celebration.

Fireworks lit up the pitch as more than 48,000 PSG supporters chanted "Champions of Europe" and "back-to-back".

Cheers, car horns and the sound of firecrackers also echoed through the streets of the French capital. Nearly 100,000 people are expected to attend a victory parade near the Eiffel Tower on Sunday.

"It's gutting, it's devastating to lose the Champions League final on penalties," Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice told TNT Sports.

"Giving it absolutely everything up until this point, we took the game to penalties and it's a lottery."

Arsenal will still have a victory parade on Sunday after landing the English title for the first time in 22 years.