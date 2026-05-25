Sierra Leone: Arsenal’s Premier League glory sends Freetown into celebration

Arsenal’s long-awaited Premier League triumph is being felt far beyond north London, including on the streets of Freetown, Sierra Leone, where devoted Gunners fans are celebrating a title many thought they might never see.

For years, supporters in Sierra Leone have gathered in cinemas, bars and fan zones to follow their team, often leaving disappointed as title challenges faded. This season, the story is different. From downtown Freetown to neighbourhood viewing centres, fans clad in red and white shirts are marking what they see as a historic victory.

Young supporters like Mohamed Dumbuya are experiencing this moment for the first time in their lives.

“To all the fans in the world; let’s never give up. This is Arsenal. We are always with the team,” he says. “As the song says ‘North London forever’, no matter the provocations and criticisms, we will always stand with the team.”

Football holds a powerful place in Sierra Leone, where European clubs are followed with intense loyalty. For many Arsenal fans, this title is a reward for years of patience and unwavering support.

Africanews correspondent Eric Kawa reports from Freetown that fans have travelled from various parts of the city to join the celebrations.

“Arsenal fans have come from all across to celebrate what they see as a remarkable moment in their football club,” he explains. “For many of them, this is long overdue, but here they are today, celebrating the Premier League champions.”

Veteran supporter Folley Roberts said the victory is a huge relief after so many near-misses.

“Everything is about timing in football. When the time comes for you, you must win the game, you must win the cup,” he says. “We used to finish in second place, but this time the players played as a team to win the cup.”

Women fans are equally vocal in their joy. Die-hard supporter Sarah Jabbie insists the bond with the club runs deep.

“We’re still Arsenal supporters and for us the women, we’ll always support them Arsenal,” she said.

The celebrations are also providing a welcome boost to local businesses. Cinema manager Osman Mansaray says screenings of Arsenal’s decisive matches have transformed into major events.

“In the cinema, people buy drinks and other things. We thank God for that. Business is booming and we are truly grateful to God,” he explained.

From young first-time title witnesses to older fans who have waited decades, Arsenal supporters in Sierra Leone say this championship is about more than a trophy. It is the fulfilment of a dream they have carried for years and one they are determined to savour together.