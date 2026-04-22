Sierra Leone signs offshore exploration deal with Shell

Oil
Sierra Leone is taking a new step toward unlocking its offshore energy potential with a fresh agreement involving oil giant Shell. The deal allows Shell to carry out advanced geological and geophysical surveys across more than 20,000 square kilometres of offshore territory.
The work will include basin modelling and petroleum analysis, aimed at building a clearer picture of the country’s deepwater hydrocarbon reserves.
Officials say the data will help reduce risk for investors and pave the way for future exploration.
It follows a similar agreement signed with Italy’s Eni last year as Sierra Leone looks to attract major global players to its energy sector.
Shell says the agreement does not guarantee future drilling but it marks an important step in assessing what could be significant untapped resources.
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