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DR Congo court sentences 54 to death in final verdict on murder of UN experts

Lieutenant General Mutombo Katalayi, president of the court, reads the sentencing of former Congolese President Joseph Kabila Kabange at the military court in Kinshasa.   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Nearly nine years after the killing of two United Nations experts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country's High Military Court has delivered its final verdict. All 54 defendants charged in the murder of American investigator Michael Sharp and Swedish-Chilean expert Zaida Catalan have been sentenced to death.

The pair were killed in March 2017 while investigating violence in Central Kasai. According to the court, they were intercepted, accused of being traitors, and executed after being led into a trap.

Among those convicted is Congolese army officer Colonel Jean de Dieu Mambweni. Initially sentenced to ten years in prison, he was handed the death penalty on appeal after judges concluded he played a key role in luring the UN experts to their deaths.

While the ruling closes one of Congo's most high-profile cases, critics say justice remains incomplete. The National Human Rights Commission argues that senior figures suspected of masterminding the killings were never prosecuted.

Families of the victims have welcomed the verdict but insist more investigations are needed, saying the appeal ruling is only the beginning, not the final chapter, in the search for the full truth.

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