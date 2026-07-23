US and Iran trade strikes as Tehran blocks tankers from Strait of Hormuz

As US strikes against Iran continue, the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Straits appear again closed to traffic.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard released video on Wednesday allegedly showing missiles and drones being launched toward US bases in Jordan.

The US has been striking Iran for 12 consecutive nights, hitting targets across the nation. Tehran has warned of a powerful retaliation in the event of attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Iran also announced that it stopped three oil tankers trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Before the war in Iran, some 15 million barrels of oil from the Persian Gulf were shipped through the waterway each day.

The alternative Red Sea route is also vulnerable as seen earlier this week when at least nine ships turned back near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after warnings from Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

On Monday Houthi leaders in Yemen declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia after an attack on Sana'a airport last week.