Ghanaians ask ICC to probe South Africa's anti-migrant violence

Ghana
Following months of sometimes violent anti-illegal migrant protests in South Africa, two Ghanaians have petitioned the International Criminal Court.
They have asked the Hague-based institution to open a preliminary investigation into the attacks against foreigners which they said could constitute crimes against humanity.
Several African migrants have been killed in the violence, while others have been beaten or seen their homes and shops looted.
Tens of thousands of Africans have fled South Africa, many of them ahead of a unofficial 30 June deadline by anti-migrant groups for undocumented foreigners to leave.
Protesters blame migrants from elsewhere on the continent for problems at home, including crime, unemployment, and pressure on schools and public services.
The ICC petition, submitted to the court last week, alleges a "pattern of widespread and systematic attacks" against migrants.
It also accuses President Cyril Ramaphosa's government of failing to prevent or punish those crimes, including murder.
A spokesperson for South Africa’s foreign affairs has described the petition as opportunistic.
Ramaphosa has previously condemned the attacks and warned against blaming immigrants for the country’s problems.
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