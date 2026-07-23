AFCON to expand to 28 teams as CAF unveils new 2027 format

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has confirmed that the Africa Cup of Nations will expand to 28 teams from the 2027 edition, which will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

Motsepe said the increase reflects CAF’s plan to grow the tournament further, after already changing the competition to every four years instead of every two.

Under the new format, the group stage would feature seven groups of four teams. CAF says it will clarify the qualification system soon.

The 2027 AFCON qualifiers will be played across three international windows: September 21 to October 6, 2026; November 9 to 17, 2026; and March 22 to 30, 2027.

Motsepe also announced a major prize-money increase for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. The winner will now receive $2 million, up from $1 million, while each of the 16 qualified teams will get at least $150,000.

He also praised African teams at the 2026 World Cup and said he personally supports FIFA president Gianni Infantino ahead of his re-election bid.