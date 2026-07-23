Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger submit joint bid for 2032 Afcon

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have put in a joint bid to host the 2032 Africa Cup of Nations. All three countries are currently run by military governments.

The bid follows the Confederation of African Football (Caf) opening applications for the 2028, 2032 and 2036 tournaments.

Mali's football federation said the plan is built on "solidarity, regional integration and sustainable development" of the game in Africa. It said it would work with the relevant authorities to put together a strong bid.

The three countries quit the West African bloc Ecowas last year. They then formed their own alliance, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), focused on security, trade and infrastructure.

Security remains a major concern. All three nations are fighting jihadist insurgencies, and their governments have shifted away from Western military partners toward closer ties with Russia.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe was asked whether security guarantees would be needed before the bid is considered. He said the three countries "will have as good a chance as everybody else."

"They are not going to be disadvantaged... because they are military juntas," he said. But he added that safety questions "will have to be addressed."

Motsepe also stressed that Caf must "deal with reality" , while insisting democracy, free speech and elections remain "non-negotiable." He said he plans to visit the three countries to discuss the football side of the bid.

He said the final decision on hosts rests with Caf's executive committee, not with him personally. Caf wants guarantees on fan safety, free movement, and infrastructure before choosing any host.

The heads of the Malian, Burkinabé and Nigerien football federations met Motsepe in New York on Saturday, ahead of the 2026 World Cup final. Niger's honorary federation president, Colonel-Major Djibrilla Hima Hamidou, also attended.

Burkina Faso hosted Afcon in 1998, and Mali in 2002. Next year's tournament, in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, will be the first with three co-hosts.

From 2028, Afcon switches to a four-year cycle. Motsepe said Caf has received "exciting bids" for future editions and is still weighing whether to expand the tournament from 24 to 28 teams.

Separately, the AES bloc is building its own media presence. On Tuesday, Burkina Faso's transitional parliament approved two joint outlets, Daande Liptako Radio and Tafouk TV, meant to promote the alliance and boost regional cooperation on information