Morocco's king pardons Senegalese football fans jailed over AFCON hooliganism

Morocco's king on Saturday granted an official pardon to 18 Senegalese soccer fans jailed over hooliganism linked to a chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final that saw supporters attempt to storm the field, the Royal Cabinet said.

The 18 Senegalese fans were sentenced in February to prison terms of up to a year on charges including damaging sporting facilities and committing violence during a sporting event. Some have already completed their sentences.

"Given the long-standing fraternal ties between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Senegal, and on the occasion of (Muslim holiday) Eid al-Adha, King Mohammed VI has graciously granted, for humanitarian reasons, his royal pardon to Senegalese supporters convicted of offenses committed during Africa Cup of Nations competitions," the Royal Cabinet said in a statement.

During the final game of the tournament in January, Senegalese fans attempted to storm the field and Senegalese players walked off in protest over a late penalty awarded to host Morocco.

Senegal eventually won the game 1-0 and lifted the trophy, but in an unprecedented series of events, the Confederation of African Football stripped Senegal of the title and declared Morocco the champion. Senegal later said it had appealed the decision.

The final and its aftermath prompted senior officials in both countries to call for calm during a surge in what rights groups in Morocco described as "hate speech targeting sub-Saharan residents." The leaders of Morocco and Senegal pledged to maintain friendly ties and signed dozens of agreements aimed at boosting trade and investment.

Royal pardons

In Morocco, the king, as head of state, has the authority to grant pardons and release prisoners. Each year, on some religious and national holidays, he issues royal pardons that free or reduce the sentences of thousands of inmates, including journalists, activists and others convicted of various offenses.

"Our compatriots detained in Morocco (...) will soon be reunited with their families, thanks to the Royal Grace that His Majesty King Mohammed VI has graciously granted," Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye wrote on X. The Senegalese fans were expected to leave Morocco immediately.

The pardons came less than 24 hours after the Senegalese president dismissed Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko following months of tension between the two, leading to the resignation of all the members of the government and its dissolution.

In a recent speech, Sonko said Africa has 55 states, a remark in Morocco that was widely interpreted as a reference to the independence of Western Sahara. Morocco claims the territory, while the Polisario Front, based in Algeria, seeks independence for the region. The dispute remains a central issue in Morocco's foreign policy. Some observers saw Saturday's pardons as a gesture of support for President Faye amid his rift with his former prime minister.

"His Majesty the King presents His sincere wishes to His Brother His Excellency President Mr. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to the authorities and to the brotherly Senegalese people," the royal statement added.

Senegalese authorities had requested a pardon, according to a Senegalese official with knowledge of the matter. One of the lawyers representing the fans told The Associated Press that he separately also requested clemency on their behalf. They both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly on the matter.

The Senegalese official said human rights commissions in both Morocco and Senegal helped mediate the pardons.