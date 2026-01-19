Senegal triumphs at AFCON as dramatic final sparks jubilation in Dakar

Dakar erupted into celebration late Sunday after Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations, the second time in the last four years that the team has won the title. The Teranga Lions beat host Morocco 1-0 in a chaotic final in Rabat, which at one point saw Senegal’s players leave the field to protest a penalty decision.

The game also saw Senegal seemingly score a goal, only for it to be ruled out, drawing shouts and disbelief from viewers gathered at public viewing venues across Dakar. But after Senegal's goalkeeper saved a penalty kick by Morocco, the Lions scored a goal in extra time, bringing Senegal ahead and ultimately winning them the game.

“They tried to steal our victory, but thank God, praise God. Senegal will always be victorious,” said Mamadou Diallo as he celebrated in the street after the game. Like other Senegalese supporters, he expressed anger at what he perceived to be biased actions from the referee.

Lansana Tamba was visibly relieved after the game, smiling widely. “Only God knows what I'm feeling right now. It's a complete emotional rollercoaster. I'm running around in all directions." he said. Senegal last won the tournament in 2022, defeating Egypt in a penalty shootout. The national team is expected back in Dakar on Monday.