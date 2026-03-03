Welcome to Africanews

Senegal PM Sonko threatens exit from government amid rift with President Faye

FILE - Senegal's then-opposition leader Ousmane Sonko adresses supporters in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui, File)   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Senegal

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko says he’s prepared to pull his Pastef party out of government and return to the opposition if President Bassirou Diomaye Faye drifts from the party’s vision.

Speaking in a live broadcast, Sonko warned that if the president is not aligned, Senegal could face what he called a “soft power-sharing” arrangement or even a more difficult cohabitation.

The remarks come amid mounting pressure in Senegal, where university unrest and tense negotiations with the International Monetary Fund have heightened uncertainty.

The IMF froze a $1.8 billion program in 2024 after the new government revealed more than $11 billion in previously misreported debt.

Sonko, once barred from running for president, backed Faye as his replacement in 2024. After winning, Faye appointed Sonko prime minister.

But cracks have since emerged, including public disagreements over coalition leadership and debt restructuring talks, disagreements that rattled Senegal’s international bonds.

