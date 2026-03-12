New Uganda Visa-free entry for 40 countries, excluding US and EU

Uganda has announced visa-free entry for nationals of 40 countries, excluding the United States and European Union nations from this list. This is a new measure.

According to the Ugandan government, travelers from the targeted countries will no longer need to obtain a visa to travel to Uganda and can stay for up to three months for tourism or business purposes.

The African countries that will not need to obtain a visa before traveling to Uganda are: Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi, South Sudan, Seychelles, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Botswana, Lesotho, Madagascar, Comoros, Eritrea, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, and Eswatini.

Others will need to apply for a visa and wait for approval to enter this East African country.

"This new decision facilitates travel and reflects Uganda's continued commitment to promoting regional cooperation, tourism, trade, and people-to-people ties," the Ugandan government said on its X page.

US and EU citizens excluded

Among the other non-African countries allowed to enter Uganda without a visa are: Ireland, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cyprus, Fiji, Grenada, Malaysia, Malta, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, and the Hong Kong SAR.

The United States, European Union countries, and the United Kingdom have not been granted visa-free entry to Uganda.

These changes to Uganda's visa and entry policy follow the United States' decision, effective January 21, 2026, to impose strict visa rules on Uganda.

This includes a refundable $15,000 bond for B1/B2 visas, a reduced validity period of three months, and restrictions on multiple entries.

Uganda has also reduced the number of countries whose nationals can obtain diplomatic travel documents.

"This policy supports official visits, high-level cooperation, and close collaboration between the two countries," the government specified.

The countries now concerned are: Algeria, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, Russia, Senegal, South Africa, Turkey (for diplomats only), Venezuela, and Vietnam.