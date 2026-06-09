Uganda: Kizza Besigye challenges detention, treason trial

Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye has petitioned court seeking orders to stop his detention and prosecution.

Besigye who has been in detention since his abduction from Kenya's capital in November 2024 argues that the Ugandan state has violated his rights.

In an application to the High Court, he names the chief of Uganda's military - also the son of the president - Muhoozi Kainerugaba as a respondent.

In statements on X last year, Kainerugaba threatened to hang Besigye for what he called an attempt on his father's life.

Besigye and an aide have been charged with treason with the trial set to kick off on Thursday. Human rights groups and the Ugandan opposition say the charges are politically motivated.

Besigye, a former personal doctor to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his political opponent for more than 25 years, has been in and out of jail since he first challenged Museveni in 2001.