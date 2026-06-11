Can African small businesses benefit from China's zero-tariff policy? {Business Africa}

China's decision to grant zero-tariff access to exports from 53 African countries has been welcomed as a landmark step in strengthening Africa-China economic ties. The policy promises to improve market access for African goods and potentially boost exports, investment, and industrial development across the continent.

However, the reality on the ground tells a more complex story.

In Zambia, small-scale farmers and producers say they continue to face significant barriers to entering international markets. Strict quality standards, certification requirements, limited access to credit, and inadequate logistics infrastructure remain major obstacles preventing many businesses from fully benefiting from the new trade framework.

Economists argue that tariff-free access alone is not enough. African countries must invest in value addition, industrial capacity, transportation networks, and financing mechanisms to ensure local enterprises can compete globally and capture greater value from exports.

Nigeria's Electric Vehicle Sector Gains Momentum Despite Power Challenges

Nigeria's electric vehicle market is beginning to accelerate, driven largely by rising fuel prices and increasing transportation costs.

As consumers search for more affordable mobility solutions, electric vehicles are becoming an increasingly attractive alternative. Start-ups and local manufacturers are responding with new products ranging from electric motorcycles to buses and passenger vehicles.

Yet significant challenges remain.

Persistent electricity shortages continue to pose difficulties for charging infrastructure and vehicle adoption. Industry stakeholders say investments in renewable energy, battery technology, and charging networks will be critical to sustaining the sector's growth.

Despite these hurdles, analysts believe Nigeria's EV market has strong long-term potential. With a large population, growing urbanization, and rising demand for cost-effective transport, the country could become one of Africa's leading electric mobility hubs.

Visa Waivers Fuel Africa's Travel Boom

Africa is witnessing a historic surge in intra-continental travel as more countries remove barriers to movement.

The Republic of Congo has become the latest nation to waive visa requirements for all African citizens, joining countries such as Ghana and Togo in promoting freer movement across the continent.

The growing trend reflects broader efforts to strengthen regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and boost tourism, trade, and investment.

Industry observers say the impact is already becoming visible. Airlines, hotels, and tourism operators are reporting increased demand from African travelers, while businesses are benefiting from easier access to regional markets.

With six African countries now offering unrestricted access to fellow Africans, momentum is building for a more connected continent where travel, commerce, and investment can flow more freely across borders.