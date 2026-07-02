Energy security: Heat waves test Africa's power grids [Business Africa]

Climate change is turning up the heat — literally. Across the continent, rising temperatures are driving a surge in demand for cooling and water, pushing already fragile electricity grids to the breaking point.

Unreliable grids mean stunted growth, strained productivity, and millions of lives at risk from heat-related health impacts. With 600 million Africans already living without reliable power, the margin for error is zero.

The solution, according to experts, isn't just more power — it's smarter power. African countries must modernize aging grids while aggressively scaling off-grid solutions.

Brian Ayo, engineer and technical lead at Troxon Electric, joins the show with practical strategies for building climate-resilient grids that can withstand the heat, and power Africa's future.

Charging ahead: Conflict-hit Ghanaian town leads EV race

While governments around the world spend billions on climate action, one conflict-affected town in northern Ghana has quietly embraced clean mobility, without subsidies or international financing.

As a security measure, authorities have restricted the sale of petrol, pushing the population to turn to electric bikes to get around.

Bawku’s story is a case study in how ordinary people can drive climate action from the ground up.

Trade: China expands yuan clearing to 19 African countries

South Africa's Standard Bank and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) have been approved by China’s central bank to clear renminbi transactions across 19 African countries.

That means more of the $340 billion in China-Africa trade recorded in 2025 can now be settled directly in yuan, bypassing the dollar and other intermediary currencies.

The implications are significant. Lower transaction costs, faster settlements, and reduced currency risk.