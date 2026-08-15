Senegal hikes fuel prices amid surge in global oil markets

Senegal has raised fuel prices in a move the government says is necessary because of the sharp rise in global oil costs.

As of Saturday, August 15, super petrol now costs 990 CFA francs a litre, up by 70 francs, while diesel has risen to 755 CFA francs, an increase of 75 francs.

Officials say prices for other petroleum products remain unchanged, including gas and fuel used for pirogues.

The government said the increase simply returns fuel prices to their level before a cut introduced on December 6 last year.

It blames the adjustment on the conflict in the Middle East, which began on February 28 and has driven up international oil prices. Since then, diesel prices have jumped by 69 percent and super petrol by 61 percent.

Senegal said it delayed the increase for as long as possible, but claims it has already absorbed more than 245 billion CFA francs in fuel subsidies since the start of the year.

Authorities say keeping prices unchanged would have added another 47 billion CFA francs in just one month.

The government said the move is partial and measured, and that prices at the pump are still below import costs. It also says social protection measures will continue to shield vulnerable households.