China and Egypt launch second joint air force exercise

China and Egypt are set to strengthen military cooperation with a new round of joint air force exercises scheduled to take place in Egypt from mid-August through early September.

The exercise, known as "Eagles of Civilization 2026," marks the second edition of the bilateral training program following the inaugural drills held last year.

According to China's Ministry of National Defense, the exercise will include air combat tactics, air superiority operations, combat search and rescue, and joint force deployment drills designed to improve operational coordination between the two militaries.

Chen Xi, Spokesperson, China's Ministry of National Defense: "From mid-August to early September, the Chinese and Egyptian air forces will hold Eagles of Civilization 2026 joint training in Egypt. The training will focus on such subjects as air combat tactics, air superiority operations, and combat search and rescue, and will include force employment drills. As the second iteration of its kind, the joint training will further enhance mutual trust and traditional friendship, deepen substantive cooperation between the Chinese and Egyptian militaries, and contribute to regional peace and stability."

The exercises reflect growing defense ties between Beijing and Cairo as both countries expand military cooperation through joint training and strategic exchanges.